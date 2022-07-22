Albemarle (ALB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Albemarle (ALB) closed at $221.46 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.84% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.93%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.17%.

Coming into today, shares of the specialty chemicals company had gained 5.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 10.51%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.31%.

Albemarle will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 3, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.94, up 230.34% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.31 billion, up 69.17% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13.81 per share and revenue of $6.08 billion. These totals would mark changes of +241.83% and +82.73%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Albemarle. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.03% higher. Albemarle is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Albemarle is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.34. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.52, so we one might conclude that Albemarle is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that ALB currently has a PEG ratio of 0.64. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Chemical - Diversified was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.23 at yesterday's closing price.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

