Albemarle (ALB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Albemarle (ALB) closed the most recent trading day at $217.19, moving -0.44% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.72%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.39%.

Coming into today, shares of the specialty chemicals company had gained 6.1% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 5.04%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.17%.

Albemarle will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2022. On that day, Albemarle is projected to report earnings of $1.66 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 50.91%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.04 billion, up 25.18% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.12 per share and revenue of $4.44 billion. These totals would mark changes of +51.49% and +33.29%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Albemarle should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.36% higher. Albemarle is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Albemarle has a Forward P/E ratio of 35.65 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.94.

We can also see that ALB currently has a PEG ratio of 1.6. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ALB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.89 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

