Albemarle (ALB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Albemarle (ALB) closed at $158.69 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.78% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the specialty chemicals company had lost 14.63% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 3.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.46% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ALB as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 17, 2021. On that day, ALB is projected to report earnings of $1.11 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 35.84%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $877.10 million, down 11.63% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ALB. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.77% lower. ALB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note ALB's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 39.55. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.07, which means ALB is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that ALB has a PEG ratio of 2.64 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Chemical - Diversified was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.52 at yesterday's closing price.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

