Albemarle (ALB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Albemarle (ALB) closed the most recent trading day at $184.76, moving -1.92% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.3% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.37%.

Heading into today, shares of the specialty chemicals company had lost 20.2% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 6.93% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.33% in that time.

Albemarle will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Albemarle is projected to report earnings of $1.65 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 50%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.03 billion, up 24.13% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.98 per share and revenue of $4.41 billion. These totals would mark changes of +48.02% and +32.39%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Albemarle should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.14% lower. Albemarle is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Albemarle is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 31.51. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.92, which means Albemarle is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that ALB currently has a PEG ratio of 1.41. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Chemical - Diversified was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.91 at yesterday's closing price.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.