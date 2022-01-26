Albemarle (ALB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Albemarle (ALB) closed at $205.62 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.19% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.15% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the specialty chemicals company had lost 11.51% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.41% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.66% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Albemarle as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 16, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Albemarle to post earnings of $0.96 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 17.95%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $884.18 million, up 0.57% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Albemarle should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.3% higher within the past month. Albemarle is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Albemarle has a Forward P/E ratio of 34.1 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.38.

Also, we should mention that ALB has a PEG ratio of 1.55. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Chemical - Diversified industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.1 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

