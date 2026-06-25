Albemarle (ALB) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Albemarle (ALB) closed at $141.05, marking a -4.59% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.01%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.14%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.46%.

Coming into today, shares of the specialty chemicals company had lost 16.7% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 3.7%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.4%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Albemarle in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Albemarle to post earnings of $3.14 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2754.55%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.51 billion, up 13.71% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $12.98 per share and a revenue of $6.08 billion, signifying shifts of +1743.04% and +18.24%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Albemarle should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 4.8% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Albemarle holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Albemarle currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.39. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.29.

Also, we should mention that ALB has a PEG ratio of 0.71. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Chemical - Diversified industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.24.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, finds itself in the bottom 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ALB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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