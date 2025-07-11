Albemarle (ALB) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Albemarle (ALB) closed at $70.98 in the latest trading session, marking a -4.43% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.63%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the specialty chemicals company had gained 18.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 1.87%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.07%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Albemarle in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on July 30, 2025. On that day, Albemarle is projected to report earnings of -$0.84 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 2200%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.23 billion, down 13.67% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$1.87 per share and revenue of $4.86 billion, indicating changes of +20.09% and -9.54%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Albemarle. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 17.6% lower. Albemarle presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, positioning it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

