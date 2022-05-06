Albemarle (ALB) Crossed Above the 200-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

From a technical perspective, Albemarle (ALB) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. ALB recently overtook the 200-day moving average, and this suggests a long-term bullish trend.

The 200-day simple moving average is a useful tool for traders and analysts, establishing market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments over the long term. The marker moves higher or lower along with longer-term price moves, and serves as a support or resistance level.

ALB could be on the verge of another rally after moving 11.6% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account ALB's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 2 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on ALB for more gains in the near future.

