Albany International Withdraws Guidance - Quick Facs

(RTTNews) - Albany International Corp. (AIN) has decided to withdraw its financial guidance for 2020. The company also provided an update on its operations to reflect the impacts from COVID-19. Within the Albany Engineered Composites segment, operations have been disrupted at certain facilities. Also, the company has halted operations at one of its two AEC production facilities in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The company will provide a full report on its financial performance during the first quarter as part of its regular quarterly earnings release on April 29.

