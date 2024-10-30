Albany International sees FY24 adjusted EPS $3.10-$3.30, consensus $3.16

Sees FY24 revenue $1.23B-$1.25B, consensus $1.24B.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on AIN:
- AIN Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
- Albany International price target lowered to $85 from $96 at JPMorgan
- Albany International price target lowered to $81 from $95 at TD Cowen
- Albany International price target lowered to $91 from $101 at Truist
- Albany International updates expectations for aerospace business
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.