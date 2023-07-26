Albany International Q2 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Albany International (AIN) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $26.7 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $39.2 million, or $1.25 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Albany International reported adjusted earnings of $0.90 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $274.1 million from $261.4 million last year.

Albany International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $26.7 Mln. vs. $39.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.85 vs. $1.25 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.92 -Revenue (Q2): $274.1 Mln vs. $261.4 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.15 - $3.75 Full year revenue guidance: $1.040 - $1.070 bln

