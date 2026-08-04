Albany International Q2 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Albany International Corp. (AIN) reported second quarter net income attributable to the company of $17.4 million, or $0.61 per share, compared to $9.2 million, or $0.31 per share in the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted EBITDA was $57.8 million, compared to $51.9 million, a year ago, an increase of 11.5%. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.82, compared to $0.57, last year.

Net revenues were $329.5 million in the second quarter, compared to $311.4 million in the prior year. The company said the increase was primarily driven by higher volume in the Engineered Composites business, offset by some end-market softness in Machine Clothing along with downtime related to an equipment failure in the Machine Clothing business.

For the third quarter, the company projects consolidated net revenue between $320 million and $330 million, and adjusted EPS between $0.60 and $0.70.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Albany International shares are up 0.04 percent to $75.15.

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