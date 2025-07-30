Albany International Q2 Income Retreats

(RTTNews) - Albany International (AIN) announced a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $9.18 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $24.62 million, or $0.79 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 6.2% to $311.39 million from $331.99 million last year.

Albany International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $9.18 Mln. vs. $24.62 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.31 vs. $0.79 last year. -Revenue: $311.39 Mln vs. $331.99 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.00 - $3.40 Full year revenue guidance: $1.165 - $1.265 Bln

