Albany International Q1 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Albany International (AIN) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $17.36 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $27.29 million, or $0.87 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 7.8% to $288.77 million from $313.33 million last year.

Albany International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $17.36 Mln. vs. $27.29 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.56 vs. $0.87 last year. -Revenue: $288.77 Mln vs. $313.33 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.00 - $3.40 Full year revenue guidance: $1.165 - $1.265 bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.