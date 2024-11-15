News & Insights

Stocks
AIN

Albany International price target lowered to $80 from $90 at BofA

November 15, 2024 — 10:20 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BofA lowered the firm’s price target on Albany International (AIN) to $80 from $90 and keeps an Underperform rating on the shares. The outlook for key OEM commercial aerospace and defense programs remains “challenged,” while, Albany’s Machine Clothing business faces continued secular difficulties, argues the analyst, who sees a lack of growth signals across the portfolio and lingering margin pressures.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AIN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AIN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.