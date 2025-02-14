News & Insights

Albany International Plans To Consolidate Manufacturing Operations In Italy

February 14, 2025 — 08:55 am EST

(RTTNews) - Albany International Italia Srl, an affiliate of Albany International Corp. (AIN), announced Friday that it will initiate consultations with employee representatives regarding the decision to discontinue manufacturing operations at a leased facility in Ballo, Italy, and to transfer production to a facility in Merone, Italy owned by Industrie Tessili Bresciane Srl, a separate affiliate of Albany International Corp.

The action is subject to local law and will be implemented in accordance with such law after consultation with the employees' representative body.

This action will enable Albany to rationalize costs while aligning its engineered fabrics manufacturing capacity with local market demand and the needs of customers. Impacted employees will be offered transfer opportunities, or separation and outplacement assistance.

