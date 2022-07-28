Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Ticks All The Boxes When It Comes To Earnings Growth

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Albany International (NYSE:AIN). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Albany International with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Albany International Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Albany International managed to grow EPS by 6.5% per year, over three years. This may not be setting the world alight, but it does show that EPS is on the upwards trend.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. EBIT margins for Albany International remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 9.2% to US$978m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NYSE:AIN Earnings and Revenue History July 28th 2022

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Albany International's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Albany International Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. So it is good to see that Albany International insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they hold US$25m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Despite being just 0.9% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. For companies with market capitalisations between US$2.0b and US$6.4b, like Albany International, the median CEO pay is around US$6.8m.

The Albany International CEO received US$4.7m in compensation for the year ending December 2021. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Does Albany International Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Albany International is that it is growing profits. The fact that EPS is growing is a genuine positive for Albany International, but the pleasant picture gets better than that. Boasting both modest CEO pay and considerable insider ownership, you'd argue this one is worthy of the watchlist, at least. Now, you could try to make up your mind on Albany International by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.

Although Albany International certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

