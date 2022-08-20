Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, Albany International (NYSE:AIN) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Albany International:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$177m ÷ (US$1.6b - US$188m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Albany International has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Machinery industry average of 10% it's much better. NYSE:AIN Return on Capital Employed August 20th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Albany International compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Albany International.

The Trend Of ROCE

The trends we've noticed at Albany International are quite reassuring. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 12%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 29% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Albany International thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's great to see that Albany International can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Since the stock has returned a solid 92% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

