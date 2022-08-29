Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.21

Albany International Corp.'s (NYSE:AIN) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.21 per share on 7th of October. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 0.9%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

Albany International's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Before making this announcement, Albany International was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 24.8%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 17% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward. NYSE:AIN Historic Dividend August 28th 2022

Albany International Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.52 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.84. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 4.9% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that Albany International has grown earnings per share at 26% per year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

We Really Like Albany International's Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 6 analysts we track are forecasting for Albany International for free with public analyst estimates for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

