Albany International Names Gunnar Kleveland New CEO

(RTTNews) - Albany International Corp (AIN) an engineering components manufacturer, announced on Monday that it has appointed Gunnar Kleveland as its new Chief Executive Officer and President, effective September 1.

Kleveland will succeed Bill Higgins, who has decided to retire and will continue to remain as a board member of Albany.

Kleveland has nearly two decades of leadership experience working at Textron Inc. where he was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc. He has also served as the president of Textron's TRU Simulation + Training Inc.

On Friday, shares of Albany closed at $92.13 up 1.86% on the New York Stock Exchange

