Albany International Corporation (AIN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 04, 2020

Albany International Corporation (AIN) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 04, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 07, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AIN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that AIN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $53.76, the dividend yield is 1.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AIN was $53.76, representing a -41.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $92.05 and a 76.49% increase over the 52 week low of $30.46.

AIN is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) and Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC). AIN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.42. Zacks Investment Research reports AIN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -24.66%, compared to an industry average of 1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AIN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

