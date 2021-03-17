Albany International Corporation (AIN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 18, 2021

Albany International Corporation (AIN) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AIN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.26% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of AIN was $84.17, representing a -6.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $89.69 and a 176.33% increase over the 52 week low of $30.46.

AIN is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL) and Unifi, Inc. (UFI). AIN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.04. Zacks Investment Research reports AIN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -27.55%, compared to an industry average of -27.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AIN Dividend History page.

