Albany International Corporation (AIN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 04, 2021

Albany International Corporation (AIN) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AIN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that AIN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $87.72, the dividend yield is .91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AIN was $87.72, representing a -5.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $92.42 and a 89.42% increase over the 52 week low of $46.31.

AIN is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Culp, Inc. (CULP) and Crown Crafts, Inc. (CRWS). AIN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.61. Zacks Investment Research reports AIN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -24.13%, compared to an industry average of 20.3%.

