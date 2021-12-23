Albany International Corporation (AIN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 27, 2021

Albany International Corporation (AIN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 10, 2022. Shareholders who purchased AIN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $88.43, the dividend yield is .95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AIN was $88.43, representing a -5.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $93.43 and a 35.75% increase over the 52 week low of $65.14.

AIN is a part of the Basic Industries sector. AIN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.62. Zacks Investment Research reports AIN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -11.63%, compared to an industry average of 2.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ain Dividend History page.

