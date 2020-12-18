Albany International Corporation (AIN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 21, 2020

Albany International Corporation (AIN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AIN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.26% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $73.01, the dividend yield is 1.1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AIN was $73.01, representing a -12.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $83.32 and a 139.69% increase over the 52 week low of $30.46.

AIN is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) and Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC). AIN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.09. Zacks Investment Research reports AIN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -16.12%, compared to an industry average of -31.5%.

