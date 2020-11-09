Albany International Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for AIN

In trading on Monday, shares of Albany International Corp (Symbol: AIN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $55.01, changing hands as high as $61.99 per share. Albany International Corp shares are currently trading up about 11.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AIN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AIN's low point in its 52 week range is $30.46 per share, with $86.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.33.

