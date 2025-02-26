News & Insights

Albany International Bottom Line Drops In Q4

February 26, 2025 — 04:38 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Albany International (AIN) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $17.68 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $30.45 million, or $0.97 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Albany International reported adjusted earnings of $0.58 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 11.3% to $286.91 million from $323.58 million last year.

Albany International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $17.68 Mln. vs. $30.45 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.56 vs. $0.97 last year. -Revenue: $286.91 Mln vs. $323.58 Mln last year.

For the full year 2025, the company expects revenues of $1.165 to $1.265 billion and earnings Per Share between $3.00 and $3.40.

