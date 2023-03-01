Albany International (AIN) Declares $0.25 Dividend

Albany International said on February 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 17, 2023 will receive the payment on April 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $100.92 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.99%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.05%, the lowest has been 0.80%, and the highest has been 1.88%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.20 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.29 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.32%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.29% Downside

As of March 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Albany International is $99.62. The forecasts range from a low of $85.85 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.29% from its latest reported closing price of $100.92.

The projected annual revenue for Albany International is $1,065MM, an increase of 2.91%. The projected annual EPS is $4.01, an increase of 31.32%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 542 funds or institutions reporting positions in Albany International. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 7.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIN is 0.21%, an increase of 14.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.31% to 36,734K shares. The put/call ratio of AIN is 2.67, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Earnest Partners holds 2,854K shares representing 9.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,883K shares, representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIN by 12.96% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,304K shares representing 7.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,273K shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIN by 15.33% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,717K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,819K shares, representing a decrease of 5.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIN by 34.30% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,424K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,406K shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIN by 99.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 914K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 928K shares, representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIN by 2.71% over the last quarter.

Albany International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Albany International is a leading developer and manufacturer of engineered components, using advanced materials processing and automation capabilities, with two core businesses. Machine Clothing is the world's leading producer of fabrics and process felts used in the manufacture of all grades of paper products. Albany Engineered Composites is a rapidly growing designer and manufacturer of advanced materials-based engineered components for jet engine and airframe applications, supporting both commercial and military platforms. Albany International is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire, operates 23 plants in 11 countries, employs more than 4,000 people worldwide.

