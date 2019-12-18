Albany International About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (AIN)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/20/19, Albany International Corp (Symbol: AIN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.19, payable on 1/8/20. As a percentage of AIN's recent stock price of $78.40, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AIN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.97% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AIN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AIN's low point in its 52 week range is $58.06 per share, with $92.045 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $78.41.

In Wednesday trading, Albany International Corp shares are currently down about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.