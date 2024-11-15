Albany: Heimbach Switzerland Plans To Discontinue Manufacturing Operations In Olten

(RTTNews) - Heimbach Switzerland AG, an affiliate of Albany International Corp. (AIN), said it will initiate consultations with employee representatives regarding a proposal to discontinue manufacturing operations in Olten, Switzerland, and to transfer production to other Heimbach GmbH manufacturing facilities. The 83 affected employees will be offered separation and outplacement assistance.

The action, if approved, will enable the Albany's Heimbach GmbH subsidiary to align its paper machine clothing manufacturing capacity with the local market demand. The reduction is subject to local law.

