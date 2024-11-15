News & Insights

AIN

Albany: Heimbach Switzerland Plans To Discontinue Manufacturing Operations In Olten

November 15, 2024 — 08:14 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Heimbach Switzerland AG, an affiliate of Albany International Corp. (AIN), said it will initiate consultations with employee representatives regarding a proposal to discontinue manufacturing operations in Olten, Switzerland, and to transfer production to other Heimbach GmbH manufacturing facilities. The 83 affected employees will be offered separation and outplacement assistance.

The action, if approved, will enable the Albany's Heimbach GmbH subsidiary to align its paper machine clothing manufacturing capacity with the local market demand. The reduction is subject to local law.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

