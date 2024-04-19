Albany Decides To Cease Manufacturing At Its Facilities In Chungju, South Korea

(RTTNews) - Albany Intl Corp.'s (AIN) affiliate, Albany International Korea, Inc., announced on Friday its decision to cease manufacturing at its facilities in Chungju, South Korea.

The company stated that its production will be relocated to other Albany International manufacturing plants, allowing the Company to better match forming fabric capacity with local market demand and customer requirements.

The transfer of production will be overseen by technical and manufacturing staff to ensure a seamless customer supply and is scheduled for completion by July 2024.

The company emphasized that this operational streamlining initiative is in response to current and projected market conditions and does not reflect the performance of the 76 affected manufacturing employees, who will receive separation and outplacement support.

