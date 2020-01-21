Albany Appoints William Higgins As President And CEO To Succeed Jarrault

(RTTNews) - Albany International Corp. (AIN) said that it has appointed William Higgins as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 20, to succeed Olivier Jarrault, who has resigned.

Erkie Kailbourne, who currently serves as a Director of Albany, will return to his role as Chairman of the Board of Directors, succeeding Higgins.

Higgins, 61, has held a wide range of leadership positions at public companies, including as CEO and Chairman of CIRCOR International Inc. between 2008 and 2012.

Before joining to CIRCOR, he held a variety of senior management positions with Honeywell International and AlliedSignal. Higgins has served on the Board of Albany since 2016 and as Chairman of the Board from February 2019.

