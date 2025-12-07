The Albanian Army Conquers Hollywood: How Netflix's $82.7 Billion Warner Bros. Acquisition Followed 25 Years of Dismissed Warnings.

Key Points

Netflix is acquiring Warner Bros. Discovery's studios and streaming services for $82.7 billion, fundamentally reshaping the entertainment industry at closing in late 2026.

Time Warner's former CEO once compared Netflix to the Albanian army, dismissing any threat to traditional media empires.

Netflix isn't afraid of industry-changing pivots, from DVD rentals to streaming to now owning legendary Hollywood studios.

10 stocks we like better than Netflix ›

Media-streaming giant Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) used to be a pariah in Hollywood. Media rivals and giant studios always seemed quick to dismiss the upstart with the red DVD mailers. Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) subsidiary HBO was often first in line with skeptical quips.

Well, the times, they are a-changin'. Netflix is buying Warner Bros. Discovery's content studio and streaming services in a blockbuster $82.7 billion deal.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Let's take a look at the timeline of Netflix-related quotes that led up to this potentially game-changing buyout.

Netflix quips over the years

2000: The $50 m illion l augh

When Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph offered to sell Netflix to Blockbuster for $50 million, Blockbuster executives "had to suppress laughter" at the proposal. Today, that $50 million would represent 0.06% of what Netflix is paying for Warner Bros. alone. It's also 0.01% of Netflix's $423 billion market cap as of Dec. 5, 2025.

When Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph offered to sell Netflix to Blockbuster for $50 million, Blockbuster executives "had to suppress laughter" at the proposal. Today, that $50 million would represent 0.06% of what Netflix is paying for Warner Bros. alone. It's also 0.01% of Netflix's $423 billion market cap as of Dec. 5, 2025. 2008: "Not even on the radar"

Speaking to fellow Fool Rick Munarriz, Blockbuster CEO Jim Keyes declared, "Neither RedBox nor Netflix are even on the radar screen in terms of competition." Two years later, Blockbuster filed for bankruptcy, while Netflix's value crossed $13 billion.

Speaking to fellow Fool Rick Munarriz, Blockbuster CEO Jim Keyes declared, "Neither RedBox nor Netflix are even on the radar screen in terms of competition." Two years later, Blockbuster filed for bankruptcy, while Netflix's value crossed $13 billion. 2010: The Albanian a rmy can't be a threat

Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes delivered perhaps the most infamous dismissal in business history: "It's a little bit like, is the Albanian army going to take over the world? I don't think so." The Albanian army is now buying the meat (studio) and potatoes (streaming services) of Bewkes' former empire.

Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes delivered perhaps the most infamous dismissal in business history: "It's a little bit like, is the Albanian army going to take over the world? I don't think so." The Albanian army is now buying the meat (studio) and potatoes (streaming services) of Bewkes' former empire. 2013: The battle cry

Netflix's Ted Sarandos fired back with his own declaration of war a few years later: "The goal is to become HBO faster than HBO can become us." Twelve years later, Netflix doesn't need to become HBO anymore -- they're buying it instead. Chalk that up as a slow win.

Netflix's Ted Sarandos fired back with his own declaration of war a few years later: "The goal is to become HBO faster than HBO can become us." Twelve years later, Netflix doesn't need to become HBO anymore -- they're buying it instead. Chalk that up as a slow win. 2017: HBO's confidence

Variety celebrated HBO's then-CEO Richard Plepler in 2017, focusing on the successful launch of HBO Now. "We're not trying to be Netflix. They're trying to be us," Plepler said at Variety's awards show. Eight years later, Mission: Impossible has become Mission: Accomplished.

Variety celebrated HBO's then-CEO Richard Plepler in 2017, focusing on the successful launch of HBO Now. "We're not trying to be Netflix. They're trying to be us," Plepler said at Variety's awards show. Eight years later, Mission: Impossible has become Mission: Accomplished. 2019: The Hollywood establishment fights back

Movie-making legend Steven Spielberg argued that Netflix films shouldn't qualify for the Academy Awards, calling them "TV movies" that might deserve Emmys instead. Netflix's Roma was nominated for 10 Oscars that year. It won three titles, including the prestigious Best Director award. So far, Netflix hasn't won the top statue for Best Picture, but the awards shelf is bending under 26 Oscars.

Movie-making legend Steven Spielberg argued that Netflix films shouldn't qualify for the Academy Awards, calling them "TV movies" that might deserve Emmys instead. Netflix's Roma was nominated for 10 Oscars that year. It won three titles, including the prestigious Best Director award. So far, Netflix hasn't won the top statue for Best Picture, but the awards shelf is bending under 26 Oscars. Dec. 5, 2025 (today): The Albanian army plants its flag in the Hollywood Hills

"By combining Warner Bros.' incredible library with ours, we'll be able to [entertain the world] even better," announced Sarandos, now co-CEO, as Netflix acquires the studio and streaming services of the company that mocked them most.

This ain't your grandpa's media industry anymore, and Netflix keeps pushing the changes

I could keep going, but you get the gist. Hollywood's leaders were quick to dismiss Netflix's newfangled business ideas in the early years, and they didn't grow much more respectful as the streaming service expanded around the world.

These skeptical epigrams are amusing now, as Netflix's market cap eclipses that of the next seven largest names in the entertainment industry combined. If and when the Warner buyout passes regulatory reviews to close in third-quarter 2026, Netflix will stand even taller atop the reformed Hollywood hills. This stock has been very good to longtime shareholders, at least partly because Netflix doesn't mind trying new ideas.

I'm unsure whether this is the best possible way forward for Netflix or Warner, but one thing is crystal clear: Netflix remains unafraid to take sharp turns with industry-changing implications. From dominating the video rental market and launching the new digital streaming paradigm to taking tentative steps back into the real world and securing legendary content catalogs, you never really know what Netflix will do next.

Should you invest $1,000 in Netflix right now?

Before you buy stock in Netflix, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Netflix wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $540,587!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,118,210!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 991% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2025

Anders Bylund has positions in Netflix. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.