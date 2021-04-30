World Markets

Albania approves Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine - Russia's RDIF

MOSCOW, April 30 (Reuters) - Albania has approved the use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Friday.

RDIF, which promotes the vaccine abroad, said the first batch of Russian vaccines had already been delivered to Albania.

(Reporting by Anton Zverev; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Timothy Heritage)

