Alba Mineral Resources Launches Retail Share Offer

Alba Mineral Resources is offering new ordinary shares to its existing UK retail shareholders through a Retail Offer, priced at 0.03 pence per share. This initiative, separate from a recent share placing, aims to strengthen the company’s capital base. The offer is open until November 11, 2024, with shares expected to start trading on the AIM market shortly thereafter.

