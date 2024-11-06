News & Insights

Alba Mineral Resources Launches Retail Share Offer

November 06, 2024 — 05:13 am EST

Alba Mineral Resources (GB:ALBA) has released an update.

Alba Mineral Resources is offering new ordinary shares to its existing UK retail shareholders through a Retail Offer, priced at 0.03 pence per share. This initiative, separate from a recent share placing, aims to strengthen the company’s capital base. The offer is open until November 11, 2024, with shares expected to start trading on the AIM market shortly thereafter.

