Alba Mineral Resources Expands with Swedish Rare Earth Venture

November 06, 2024 — 02:52 am EST

Alba Mineral Resources (GB:ALBA) has released an update.

Alba Mineral Resources has raised £300,000 through a share placing and plans a retail offer to raise an additional £100,000, aiming to fund projects including the Clogau Gold Mine in Wales and a newly acquired option on the Finnsbo Rare Earth Project in Sweden. The strategic investment in the Swedish project highlights Alba’s expansion into rare earth elements, potentially increasing its portfolio value. Investors have the opportunity to participate in the fundraising through the retail offer, expanding their stake in Alba’s growing ventures.

