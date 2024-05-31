Alba Mineral Resources Bolsters Stake in GreenRoc

Alba Mineral Resources (GB:ALBA) has released an update.

Alba Mineral Resources PLC, a prominent player in the mining sector, has successfully passed all resolutions at its AGM and participated in a significant share subscription of GreenRoc Mining PLC. Alba invested approximately £110,000 to acquire an additional 3,888,890 shares at 1.8 pence each, thereby increasing its stake to 35.69% of GreenRoc’s issued capital. The transactions involving Alba and its directors are considered fair and reasonable by independent directors and the Company’s nominated adviser.

