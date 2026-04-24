ALB vs. SQM: Which Lithium Stock Should You Bet on Now?

Albemarle Corporation ALB and Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. SQM are prominent players in the lithium space. An uptick in lithium prices amid rising demand and supply tightness has contributed to an upswing in their share prices. Both are well-placed to benefit from higher lithium prices driven by strong demand from electric vehicles (EVs) and energy storage systems, along with supply disruptions partly due to supply reductions in China. Lithium prices have rebounded from the trough levels seen last year, supported by tightening supply and strong demand in China and globally.



Let’s dive deep and closely compare the fundamentals of these two major lithium stocks to determine the better investment option now amid improving lithium market conditions.

The Case for ALB

Albemarle is well-placed to gain from long-term growth in the battery-grade lithium market. The market for lithium batteries and energy storage remains strong, especially for EVs, offering significant opportunities for the company to develop innovative products and expand capacity. Lithium demand is expected to grow on the back of significant global EV penetration. ALB expects lithium demand to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10-20% from 2025 to 2030. Stationary storage is expected to be a significant driver for lithium demand along with EVs. Lithium demand increased more than 30% year over year. Albemarle expects demand to grow roughly 15-40% this year.



The company is strategically executing its projects aimed at boosting its global lithium conversion capacity. It remains focused on investing in high-return projects to drive productivity. Healthy customer demand, capacity expansion and plant productivity improvements are supporting its volumes. ALB saw higher sales volumes in its Energy Storage unit in the fourth quarter of 2025 on strong production from its integrated conversion facilities. The Salar yield improvement project in Chile has achieved a 50% operating rate, and the ramp-up continues to deliver encouraging outcomes. The ramp-up at the Meishan lithium conversion facility in China is also progressing ahead of schedule.



Albemarle is taking aggressive cost-saving and productivity actions in the wake of tumbling lithium prices. The company delivered roughly $450 million in cost and productivity improvements for full-year 2025, having surpassed its initial target of $300-$400 million. It expects additional cost and productivity improvements of $100-$150 million in 2026. ALB is taking actions to maintain its competitive position, including the initiation of a comprehensive review of cost and operating structure, optimization of the conversion network and reduction of capital expenditure. Its capital expenditures of $590 million for 2025 decreased 65% year over year.



Albemarle remains committed to driving shareholder value by leveraging healthy cash flows and strong liquidity. At the end of 2025, ALB had liquidity of around $3.2 billion, including cash and cash equivalents of around $1.6 billion. Its operating cash flow was around $1.3 billion in 2025, up roughly 86% from the prior-year period. ALB expects generated free cash flow of $692 million for full-year 2025, driven by strong cash conversion, lower capital spending and productivity measures.



The company remains focused on maintaining its dividend payout. It has raised its quarterly dividend for the 30th straight year. ALB offers a dividend yield of 0.8% at the current stock price.

The Case for SQM

Chile-based Sociedad Quimica produces plant nutrients, iodine, lithium and industrial chemicals. SQM is gaining from the favorable trends in the lithium market underpinned by strong EV sales. Higher demand is expected to continue to support the company’s lithium sales volumes.



SQM logged record lithium sales volumes in the fourth quarter of 2025 on strong market demand, driven by EVs and battery energy storage systems. The Nova Andino Litio business logged historic high volumes of more than 66,000 metric tons in the quarter, roughly 52% higher compared to the prior-year quarter, driven by capacity expansion actions. SQM’s average realized sales price increased roughly 14% sequentially in the fourth quarter and it expects prices to increase significantly in the first quarter. SQM is operating at full capacity in the production of spodumene concentrate in Australia and achieved its first shipment of lithium hydroxide produced in the country at the Kwinana refinery.



Sociedad Quimica expects total capital expenditure of $2.7 billion for the 2025–2027 period, which includes the expansion of lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide capacity in Chile, the expansion of the Mt. Holland project and investments to develop the Andover project, both in Australia.



Earlier this year, SQM and Codelco completed their strategic partnership to jointly develop the Atacama salt flat. The partnership was completed through the merger by absorption of Codelco’s subsidiary, Minera Tarar SpA, into SQM’s subsidiary, SQM Salar SpA, which took full effect last month after a favorable Supreme Court resolution.



This major milestone paves the way for the production of refined lithium in the Salar de Atacama until 2060 and contributes to making Chile a leader in the production of lithium. Improvements in process efficiency, the adoption of new technologies and the optimization of operations are expected to lead to incremental lithium production through 2060.



Sociedad Quimica has a robust balance sheet and generates strong cash flows, which allow it to make investments in driving production capacity. It exited 2025 with strong liquidity, including cash and cash equivalents of around $1.75 billion. It offers a dividend yield of 0.1% at the current stock price.

ALB & SQM: Price Performance, Valuation & Other Comparisons

The ALB stock has surged 232% over the past year, while SQM has rallied 138.4%.

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ALB is currently trading at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 3.86. SQM is currently trading at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 3.18, below ALB.

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ALB’s long-term debt-to-capitalization is around 24.2%, lower than SQM’s 34.4%.

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How the Zacks Consensus Estimate Compares for ALB & SQM

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s 2026 sales implies year-over-year growth of 12.9%. The same for EPS suggests a 1,148.1% year-over-year rise. The EPS estimates for 2026 have been trending higher over the past 60 days.

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The consensus estimate for SQM’s 2026 sales and EPS implies a year-over-year rise of 60.9% and 227.2%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2026 have been trending northward over the past 60 days.

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ALB or SQM: Which Stock Holds the Edge?

ALB and SQM stand to benefit from higher lithium prices driven by EV and energy storage demand. Albemarle is benefiting from higher lithium volumes on project ramp-ups and actions to boost global lithium conversion capacity and productivity. SQM is delivering record lithium volumes, expanding operations and is expected to benefit from the strategic partnership with Codelco. ALB's higher earnings growth projections suggest that it may offer better investment prospects in the current market environment. ALB’s lower leverage also suggests lower financial risks. Investors seeking exposure to the lithium space might consider Albemarle as the more favorable option at this time.



ALB currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while SQM has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.