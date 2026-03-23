ALB vs. RIO: Which Lithium Producer Deserves a Spot in Your Portfolio?

Albemarle Corporation ALB and Rio Tinto Group RIO are prominent players in the lithium space. Both are well-placed to benefit from higher lithium prices driven by strong demand from electric vehicles (EVs) and energy storage systems, along with supply disruptions partly due to supply reductions in China. Lithium prices have rebounded lately from trough levels seen last year, supported by tightening supply and strong demand in China and globally.



Let’s dive deep and closely compare the fundamentals of these two lithium producers to determine which one is a better investment option now amid improving lithium market conditions.

The Case for ALB

Albemarle is well-placed to gain from long-term growth in the battery-grade lithium market. The market for lithium batteries and energy storage remains strong, especially for EVs, offering significant opportunities for the company to develop innovative products and expand capacity. Lithium demand is expected to grow on the back of significant global EV penetration. ALB expects lithium demand to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10-20% from 2025 to 2030 and sees stationary storage as a significant driver for lithium demand along with EVs. Lithium demand increased more than 30% year over year, and the company expects demand to grow roughly 15-40% this year.



The company is strategically executing its projects aimed at boosting its global lithium conversion capacity. It remains focused on investing in high-return projects to drive productivity. Healthy customer demand, capacity expansion and plant productivity improvements are supporting its volumes. ALB saw higher sales volumes in its Energy Storage unit in the fourth quarter of 2025 on strong production from its integrated conversion facilities. The Salar yield improvement project in Chile has achieved a 50% operating rate, and ramp-up continues to deliver encouraging outcomes. The ramp-up at the Meishan lithium conversion facility in China is also progressing ahead of schedule.



Albemarle is taking aggressive cost-saving and productivity actions in the wake of tumbling lithium prices. The company delivered roughly $450 million in cost and productivity improvements for full-year 2025, having surpassed its initial target of $300-$400 million. It expects additional cost and productivity improvements of $100-$150 million in 2026. ALB is taking actions to maintain its competitive position, including the initiation of a comprehensive review of cost and operating structure, optimization of the conversion network and reduction of capital expenditure. Its capital expenditures of $590 million for 2025 decreased 65% year over year.



ALB recently announced that it will idle Train 1, the remaining operating train at its Kemerton lithium hydroxide processing plant in Western Australia, and place it into care and maintenance effective immediately. This move follows earlier actions in 2024 to idle Train 2 for care and maintenance and stop expansion plans for Trains 3 and 4. The Kemerton facility processes spodumene from the Greenbushes mine, one of the world’s best deposits. The move is a result of ongoing efforts over the past two and a half years to reduce operating costs. The company expects higher flexibility and optionality to benefit adjusted EBITDA starting in the second quarter of 2026.



Albemarle remains committed to driving shareholder value by leveraging healthy cash flows and strong liquidity. At the end of 2025, ALB had liquidity of around $3.2 billion, including cash and cash equivalents of around $1.6 billion. Its operating cash flow was around $1.3 billion in 2025, up roughly 86% from the prior-year period. ALB expects generated free cash flow of $692 million for full-year 2025, driven by strong cash conversion, lower capital spending and productivity measures.



The company remains focused on maintaining its dividend payout. It has raised its quarterly dividend for the 30th straight year. ALB offers a dividend yield of 1% at the current stock price. Backed by healthy cash flows and sound financial health, the company's dividend is perceived as safe and reliable.



While the Energy Storage unit is expected to benefit from higher lithium prices in 2026, it faces volume pressure, which may affect the segment’s sales. The company expects energy storage sales volumes to be roughly flat in 2026, following inventory drawdowns in 2025. The normalization of inventories is likely to impact volumes in 2026.



The Specialties unit also faces challenges from softness in building and construction. High interest rates continue to curb spending in residential construction. Weaker demand in oil and gas applications is also expected to weigh on the segment’s sales and margins.

The Case for RIO

Rio Tinto holds one of the world’s largest lithium portfolios and a robust pipeline of development projects, positioning it well to benefit from the growing demand for lithium. RIO produces lithium using several established methods, including direct lithium extraction (“DLE”) from brines, traditional pond-based brine extraction and hard-rock mining. The company also manufactures a broad suite of lithium products, including lithium chloride, lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and spodumene concentrate.



RIO is also expanding its lithium extraction capabilities through a new partnership with ILiAD Technologies, a leader in DLE technology. The collaboration supports the company’s efforts to enhance operational efficiency while improving sustainability and cost effectiveness. ILiAD’s technology allows the extraction of high-purity lithium chloride from a wide range of lithium-rich brine resources and complements RIO’s existing DLE operations at Fénix and Rincon.



In 2025, RIO delivered higher production from its lithium operations. Its operating assets in Argentina achieved record quarterly production in the fourth quarter. Per RIO, lithium carbonate price increased 55% in the fourth quarter, driven by growing battery energy storage systems demand and strong shipment activity out of China. Rio Tinto’s Fénix lithium carbonate facility in Argentina operated at full capacity and delivered record lithium carbonate production. The Olaroz facility, also situated in Argentina, reached record production on strong operational performance.



The Bessemer City site in the United States achieved record lithium hydroxide production. Being RIO’s longest-running operational lithium site, it has a capacity to produce 15,000 metric tons of lithium hydroxide annually.



RIO is also making progress with its high-value lithium projects. The fully owned Rincon Lithium Project in Argentina remains on track with commissioning of the starter plant already being completed and start-up currently in progress, with full capacity expected by the end of 2026. RIO is investing $2.5 billion to expand Rincon, which has a capacity of 60,000 tons of battery-grade lithium carbonate annually with a 40-year mine life. First production from the project is expected in 2028, followed by a three-year ramp-up to full capacity. Rio Tinto recently secured a $1.175 billion financing package from international lenders to support the development of the Rincon project.



The Fénix expansion project and Sal de Vida in Argentina, with a capital cost of $0.7 billion each, are mechanically complete with first production expected in second-half 2026. The Nemaska Lithium project, in which Rio Tinto now holds a 53.9% stake with the Government of Québec retaining the balance, is a fully integrated spodumene-to-lithium hydroxide development project comprising the lithium hydroxide plant in Bécancour and the Whabouchi spodumene mine with a production capacity of 32,000 tons. RIO initially acquired a 50% interest in Nemaska Lithium through the buyout of Arcadium in March 2025.



At Bécancour, engineering has been completed with construction at more than 70%. RIO recently stated that it has decided to slow the pace of construction of the project during 2026, but remains fully committed to advancing the project. It expects construction to ramp up following optimization works and does not envision major changes to the project’s overall timeline. Commissioning of the Bécancour plant was planned to start this year, with first production in 2028.



RIO has a robust balance sheet and generates strong cash flows, which allow it to make investments in projects while driving shareholder returns. The company ended 2025 with cash and cash equivalents and other short-term highly liquid investments of $9.2 billion. RIO generated an operating cash flow of $16.8 billion in 2025, increasing 8% year over year. Rio Tinto has a policy of returning 40-60% of its underlying earnings, with a 10-year track record of dividend payout at the top end of the range. It offers a dividend yield of 6.1% at the current stock price.

Price Performance and Valuation of ALB & RIO

The ALB stock has surged 102.1% over the past year, while RIO has gained 33.8%.

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ALB is currently trading at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 3.22. RIO is currently trading at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 1.72, below ALB.

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RIO’s return on equity of 16.22% is higher than ALB’s 0.41%. This reflects RIO’s efficient use of shareholder funds in generating profits.

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How the Zacks Consensus Estimate Compares for ALB & RIO

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s 2026 sales implies year-over-year growth of 8.5%. The same for EPS suggests a 1,131.7% year-over-year rise. The EPS estimates for 2026 have been trending higher over the past 60 days.

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The consensus estimate for RIO’s 2026 sales and EPS implies a year-over-year rise of 11.3% and 25.9%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2026 have been trending northward over the past 60 days.

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ALB or RIO: Which Stock Holds the Edge?

ALB and RIO stand to benefit from rebounding lithium prices driven by EV and energy storage demand. RIO appears to have an edge over ALB due to its more attractive valuation. In addition, RIO’s higher ROE indicates that it is more effectively utilizing shareholder funds. Investors seeking exposure to the lithium space might consider Rio Tinto as the more favorable option at this time.



ALB currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), while RIO has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.