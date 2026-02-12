ALB Q4 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat on Higher Volumes & Pricing

Albemarle Corporation ALB logged an adjusted loss (barring one-time items) of 53 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2025. This compares to a loss of $1.09 per share a year ago. The figure was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 40 cents.

Revenues rose roughly 15.9% year over year to $1,428 million in the quarter. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,349.8 million. The top line was driven by higher volumes in Energy Storage and Ketjen and higher pricing in Energy Storage.

Adjusted EBITDA for the reported quarter was $268.7 million, up from $250.7 million in the prior-year quarter. It was again fueled by higher pricing in Energy Storage and increased volumes in Ketjen.

ALB’s Segment Highlights

Sales from the Energy Storage unit increased around 23.1% year over year to $759.1 million. It surpassed the consensus estimate of $717 million. The growth in sales was attributed to higher volumes and pricing.

The Specialties segment recorded sales of $348.9 million, up around 4.8% year over year, in line with the consensus estimate. The segment also benefited from higher volumes and pricing.

The Ketjen unit recorded revenues of $320.1 million in the reported quarter, up roughly 13.5% year over year. It beat the consensus estimate of $296 million. Higher fluidized catalytic cracking volumes and timing of Clean Fuels technology resulted in revenue growth.

Albemarle’s Financial Position

Albemarle ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of roughly $1,618 million, up from $1,192.2 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Long-term debt was around $3,119.5 million, essentially flat year over year.

Cash from operations was around $1.3 billion for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, up 85% from the prior-year period.

ALB’s 2026 Outlook

Albemarle expects energy storage sales volumes to be roughly flat in 2026 following inventory drawdowns in 2025. For Specialties, it sees modest volume growth in major end markets, with net sales projected to be flat to down year over year in 2026. The sale of the Ketjen unit is slated to be closed in the first quarter of 2026.

ALB expects depreciation and amortization expenses of $660-$680 million for 2026. Capital expenditures are expected to be $550-$600 million, while Interest and financing expenses are forecast to be $150-$170 million for the full year.

ALB Stock’s Price Performance

Albemarle’s shares have gained 116.5% in the past year compared with the Zacks Chemicals Diversified industry’s 11.9% decline.



ALB’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

ALB currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

