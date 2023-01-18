ALB Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $247.06, changing hands as high as $251.88 per share. Albemarle Corp. shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ALB's low point in its 52 week range is $169.93 per share, with $334.5499 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $249.49. The ALB DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
