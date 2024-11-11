ALB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $106.69, changing hands as high as $109.96 per share. Albemarle Corp. shares are currently trading up about 8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALB's low point in its 52 week range is $71.97 per share, with $153.5399 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $108.92. The ALB DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

