Alaura Two-Tone Jar Candles Sold At Costco Recalled

(RTTNews) - Wellsville, New York - based Northern Lights Enterprises, Inc. is recalling about 139,500 units of Alaura Brand Two-Tone Jar Candles, citing laceration and fire risks, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The products, manufactured in the United States, were sold exclusively at Costco Wholesale Warehouses across the country and online at www.costco.com from August 2021 through September 2021 for about $17.

According to the agency, the recalled jar candles can shatter, crack or break apart while burning, posing laceration and fire hazards.

The recall was initiated after Northern Lights received 138 reports of the jar candles shattering, cracking or breaking apart, including three reports of laceration injuries.

The recalled Alaura Brand two-tone candles come in a decorative glass container with a metal lid. They come in two scents; Frosted Forest and Vanilla Biscotti.

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled candle and return it to any Costco Warehouse for a full refund.

In recent recalls, Target last week called back about 174,300 decorative mailboxes due to laceration hazard. PetSmart Home Office Inc. in early September recalled about 100,300 units of Top Paw Double Diner Dog Bowls for the same concerns.

