Alaunos (TCRT) to Wind Down Sole Clinical Study, Stock Dips 65%

Shares of Alaunos Therapeutics TCRT plummeted 64.7% on Aug 15, after management announced its decision to discontinue the development of its sole clinical-stage asset, which was being developed across multiple solid tumor indications in the TCR-T phase I/II Library study.

Per management, the above decision was made after a review of the funding needs of the TCR-T phase I/II Library study and the current financial markets. Concurrently, Alaunos will reprioritize focus on its hunTR (human neoantigen T-cell Receptor) discovery platform and also explore broad strategic alternatives. Management will also implement a cost-saving plan whereby it would reduce its workforce by approximately 60%.

Per management, the above decisions will help the company curb cash burn and enable it to extend its existing cash runway into fourth-quarter 2023. As of June 2023-end, Alaunos has a cash balance of $18.3 million.

Alongside the above decisions, the company also reported interim clinical data from the TCR-T phase I/II Library study. This data showed that Alaunos’ TCR-T therapy was well-tolerated in all six evaluable study participants, who achieved an 83% disease control rate.

However, the above results likely did not live up to management’s expectations, who still decided to axe the study. As a result of this decision, the company now has no pipeline candidates undergoing clinical development. Also, the limited cash balance and lack of funding put a concern on the company’s future as an ongoing concern. This was likely the reason for the company’s stock price downfall.

Year to date, Alaunos’ shares have lost 78.6% compared with the industry’s 2.5% fall.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The above announcements were made alongside Alaunos’ second-quarter 2023 results. During the quarter, the company reported a loss of 4 cents per share, which was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. With no marketed drugs in its portfolio, TCRT did not record any revenues during the quarter.

This is the second time in the last two years that Alaunos has decided to reprioritize pipeline development. In 2021, Alaunos (then known as Ziopharm Oncology) implemented a restructuring plan to focus on the TCR-T phase I/II Library study following the decision to wind down an IL-12 program. To advance this plan, management reduced its workforce by half. After management opened the TCR-T phase I/II Library study for enrolment in January 2022, the company rebranded itself from Ziopharm Oncology to Alaunos Therapeutics.

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. Price

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. price | Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

