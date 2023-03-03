Alaunos (TCRT) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

We expect investors to focus on pipeline updates when Alaunos Therapeutics TCRT reports fourth-quarter 2022 results on Mar 7.

Shares of Alaunos Therapeutics have plunged 27.6% in the year compared with the industry’s decline of 13.9%.



Alaunos’ earnings surpassed expectations in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 52.53%. In the last reported quarter, TCRT delivered an earnings surprise of 66.67%.

Factors to Consider

Alaunos Therapeutics mainly generates its revenues from the collaboration agreement with Solasia Pharma upon the achievement of certain sales-based milestones.

In the absence of an approved/marketed product in its portfolio, the focus of the fourth-quarterearnings callis anticipated to be on updates related to the pipeline of Alaunos Therapeutics.

The company is looking forward to developing patient-specific cell therapies for KRAS, TP53 and EGFR by making use of its cancer hotspot mutation TCR library and its non-viral Sleeping Beauty gene transfer platform. Alaunos is currently enrolling and treating patients in a phase I/II study to evaluate 10 TCRs, from its TCR library, on their reaction with mutated KRAS, TP53 and EGFR. The purpose of the study is the investigational treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian and bile duct cancers, which it refers to as its TCR-T Library phase I/II study.

December 2022 marked the successful dosing of the third patient in the study. The company looks forward to enrolling multiple patients in the first half of 2023. Interim data from the study is expected by mid-2023.

The company submitted an investigational new drug (IND) amendment to the FDA in the fourth quarter of 2022 to further expand the indication of its library TCR-T cell therapy.

Alaunos’ other mbIL-15 TCR-T cell therapy program is also expected to bear results treating KRAS and TP53 hotspot mutations for solid tumor indication. The company expects to file an IND with the FDA in the second half of 2023 for the same.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Alaunos Therapeutics this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. Unfortunately, that is not the case here, as you will see below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: Alaunos Therapeutics has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the Most Accurate Estimate are both pegged at a loss of 9 cents.

Zacks Rank: Alaunos Therapeutics currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks in the same industry that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this time around:

Assertio ASRT has an Earnings ESP of +32.56% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Assertio’s stock has risen 162.6% in the past year. Assertio beat earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the mark on one occasion. ASRT has an earnings surprise of 54.96% on average.

FibroGen FGEN has an Earnings ESP of +6.49% and a Zacks Rank #3.

FibroGen’s stock has risen 71.3% in the past year. FibroGen beat earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the mark on one occasion. FGEN has a four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.08% on average.

AlloVir ALVR has an Earnings ESP of +1.08% and a Zacks Rank #3.

AlloVir’s stock has dropped 17.2% in the past year. AlloVir beat earnings estimates in all of the last four quarters. ALVR has a four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.87% on average.

