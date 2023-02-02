Alaunos (TCRT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Alaunos (TCRT) closed at $0.70 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.71% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.94%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drug developer had gained 8.57% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 0.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.41% in that time.

Alaunos will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.09, down 80% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Alaunos. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.17% higher within the past month. Alaunos is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

