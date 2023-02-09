Alaunos (TCRT) Stock Moves -0.75%: What You Should Know

Alaunos (TCRT) closed the most recent trading day at $0.66, moving -0.75% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.88%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.73%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.59%.

Coming into today, shares of the drug developer had lost 8.44% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.45%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.83%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Alaunos as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Alaunos to post earnings of -$0.09 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 80%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Alaunos. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.17% higher. Alaunos is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TCRT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

