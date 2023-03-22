Alaunos (TCRT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Alaunos (TCRT) closed at $0.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.02% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.65%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.65%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drug developer had lost 19.52% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 1.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.3% in that time.

Alaunos will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Alaunos is projected to report earnings of -$0.04 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 20%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Alaunos. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 21.31% higher. Alaunos is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

