Alaunos (TCRT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Alaunos (TCRT) closed the most recent trading day at $0.55, moving -0.54% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.47% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 15.51%.

Heading into today, shares of the drug developer had lost 24.86% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 4% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.53% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Alaunos as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 7, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.09, down 80% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Alaunos. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Alaunos is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

