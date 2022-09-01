Alaskans Soon To Receive $3,200 Payment

By the end of September, most Alaska residents should have another $3,200 in their bank accounts. On September 20, Alaska will send dividends from the state’s Permanent Fund to residents who have filed applications electronically and requested to receive payments via direct deposit.

Permanent Fund Dividends, which go by the acronym PFD, are larger than normal this year thanks in part to the addition of a $650 energy relief payment. Rather than send out a separate payment—as other states have done—Alaska is rolling its energy relief into this year’s PFD payout.

Alaska Dividend: 2022 Details

In 2021, the PFD amount was $1,114, and for a short time, it seemed as though Alaskans might receive as much as $5,500 from the state in 2022. When oil prices climbed after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Alaska, a top oil producing state, anticipated a surge in revenue. What’s more, in an election year, some lawmakers apparently felt pressure to follow through on campaign promises to deliver a large dividend.

The Alaska Senate passed a budget that would include a $4,200 PFD and a $1,300 energy relief payment. However, the price tag—an estimated $3.6 billion—was too much for a majority of members in the House to stomach.

Instead, the final budget approved by state legislators included $3.4 billion from the Permanent Fund, which was split between dividends to residents and the general fund. It also added a $650 energy relief payment to the 2022 PFD for a total expected payment for individuals of $3,200.

“Alaskans have waited seven long years to receive a fair and sizable dividend, and it couldn’t have come at a more important time,” said Gov. Mike Dunleavy in a press release.

Currently, the annual payment amount is set by legislators, something Dunleavy called an “arbitrary political process” in his statement. He said a better approach would be to amend the Alaska Constitution to include a funding formula.

Are Alaskans Getting an Early PFD?

The 2022 dividend payment, sometimes called an oil-wealth check, is being distributed several weeks earlier than normal. With the exception of 2020—when payments were moved up to July because of the Covid-19 pandemic—PFDs are typically distributed in early to mid-October.

Who Is Eligible to Receive an Alaska Oil-Wealth Check?

Dividends are sent to people who were Alaska residents for the entire calendar year preceding when they apply for a PFD. That includes children. Residents must also have plans to remain in Alaska indefinitely. There are some exceptions, though, such as those sentenced or incarcerated for a felony.

Only those who apply for a PFD will receive one, and the normal application period is January 1 through March 31 of each year. Late applications are only accepted in certain circumstances, such as if the applicant is disabled or a military member who was deployed overseas to a hostile environment during the application period.

How Will Alaskans Receive the Payment?

Depending on how they applied, Alaskans will receive their PFD and energy relief payment either by check or direct deposit.

The distribution date if you filed an application electronically and requested direct deposit is September 20. Meanwhile, if you filed a paper application or requested a paper check, paper checks will be mailed the week of October 3.

Only applications approved by September 9 will receive payments on the schedule above, and residents can log into their myPFD account to check their eligibility status.

Are Permanent Fund Dividends Taxable?

Dividends from the Permanent Fund, as well as any other resource rebate, are taxable by the federal government.

The State of Alaska provides a 1099-MISC form which can be used for reporting the income to the federal government. This form is available to print or view in your myPFD account. If you’re unable to access your account, you can contact the state’s Permanent Fund Dividend Division for assistance.

What Is the Alaska Permanent Fund?

In 1976, Alaskan voters amended their state constitution to establish the Permanent Fund and require that at least 25% of the state’s oil and mineral royalties be deposited into it. Money from the fund’s earnings is used to supplement the state’s general fund as well as pay dividends to eligible residents.

The Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation oversees management of the fund while the Permanent Fund Dividend Division within the state Department of Revenue distributes money to residents. However, neither is responsible for setting the annual payment amount.

“While APFC’s 60 professionals invest the portfolio to protect the principal and maximize returns, the [Alaska] Legislature has the power of appropriation, including the appropriation of the fund’s earnings,” an APFC spokesperson told Forbes Advisor in an email.

The Future of Alaska PFD Payments

The $3,200 payments are the second largest in history, when adjusted for inflation, but residents shouldn’t necessarily assume that large Permanent Fund dividends will be an annual event.

Those arguing for larger payouts this year pointed to higher energy costs as a driving factor. “Times are tough,” Rep. Mike Prax (R-North Pole) said according to news reports after the budget vote. “People are in a dire position, so if we can do anything to help them this year, I think that’s the appropriate thing to do.”

If inflation and energy costs shrink during the next year, then Alaskans may find their dividends will be smaller in 2023 as well.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.